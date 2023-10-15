Southern defeats Lincoln University for Homecoming game
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags defeated Lincoln University CA during their homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The final score was 45-18.
Kickoff was at 4 p.m.
The Southern Jags’ next game is against Bethune-Cookman University on Saturday, Oct. 21. The game starts at 3 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.
