Shooting in Ascension Parish leaves 1 injured

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Oct 14.

A spokesman with APSO confirmed the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant.

Authorities report a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

