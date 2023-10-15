Shooting in Ascension Parish leaves 1 injured
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Oct 14.
A spokesman with APSO confirmed the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant.
Authorities report a victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
