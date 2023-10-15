Pair of crashes shut down interstate near Livingston

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Interstate 12 temporarily shut down in both directions late Saturday night, Oct. 14, after two crashes occurred across from each other near Livingston.

According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, a major crash caused the eastbound lanes to shut down just before Livingston Parish. Just before midnight, the fire department announced a second crash occurred across from the original crash, causing the westbound lanes to close.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

