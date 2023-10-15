Facebook
Pair of crashes shut down interstate near Livingston

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Interstate 12 temporarily shut down in both directions late Saturday night, Oct. 14, after two crashes occurred across from each other near Livingston.

According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2, a major crash caused the eastbound lanes to shut down just before Livingston Parish. Just before midnight, the fire department announced a second crash occurred across from the original crash, causing the westbound lanes to close.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

