LSU wins against Auburn

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers during their football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The final score was 48-18.

LSU started off strong and continued to lead at half-time.

Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers continued their lead.

Kickoff was at 6 p.m.

LSU’s next game is against the Army on Saturday, Oct. 21. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

