LSU wins against Auburn

Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers during their football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The final score was 48-18.
LSU started off strong and continued to lead at half-time.
Heading into the final quarter, the Tigers continued their lead.
Kickoff was at 6 p.m.
LSU’s next game is against the Army on Saturday, Oct. 21. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
