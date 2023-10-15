Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 15.

The Tigers are ranked No. 19 after scoring a 48-18 win against Auburn on Saturday, October 14.

RELATED: LSU wins against Auburn

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 15:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Texas
  9. Oregon
  10. North Carolina
  11. Alabama
  12. Oregon State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Duke
  17. Tennessee
  18. USC
  19. LSU
  20. Missouri
  21. Louisville
  22. Air Force
  23. Tulane
  24. Iowa
  25. UCLA

LSU is set to take on the Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2023
ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results
Driver dead after crashing into bedroom of 9-year-old girl, deputies say
Voters head to polls for election day; race for governor, other elections on the ballot
By garnering more than half of the votes, Landry avoided an expected runoff under the state’s...
Landry wins governor’s race
Emergency lights
Pair of crashes shut down interstate near Livingston

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) carries on a keeper in the first half of an NCAA college...
Dynamic Daniels leads LSU over Auburn, 48-18
LSU Tigers
LSU wins against Auburn
Coach Brian Kelly talks about LSU's win against Auburn.
LSU wins against Auburn
The LSU Tigers beat the Auburn Tigers during their football game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday,...
LSU wins against Auburn