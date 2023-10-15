LSU moves up multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 15.
The Tigers are ranked No. 19 after scoring a 48-18 win against Auburn on Saturday, October 14.
Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 15:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Alabama
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Duke
- Tennessee
- USC
- LSU
- Missouri
- Louisville
- Air Force
- Tulane
- Iowa
- UCLA
LSU is set to take on the Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.
