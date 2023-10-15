ELECTION 2023: Oct. 14 election results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters across the state headed to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 14 to cast their votes in the Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, Oct 14.

Governor of Louisiana

With Gov. John Bel Edwards term-limited, many people are looking to take his place. Fifteen candidates qualified in the race for governor.

The candidates are:

Benjamin Barnes (IND)

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (REP)

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole (DEM)

Xavier Ellis (REP)

“Keitron” Gagnon (NOPTY)

Sharon W. Hewitt (REP)

Jeffery Istre (IND)

“Xan” John (REP)

“Jeff” Landry (REP)

Hunter Lundy (IND)

Richard Nelson (REP)

John Schroder (REP)

Frank Scurlock (IND)

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (REP)

Shawn D. Wilson (DEM)

Lt. Governor

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Republican William “Billy” Nungesser, the incumbent, is hoping to fight off the five candidates eyeing his position.

The candidates who qualified include:

Elbert Guillory (REP)

“Tami” Hotard (REP)

Willie Jones (DEM)

William “Billy” Nungesser (REP)

Bruce Payton (IND)

Gary Rispone (NOPTY)

Secretary of State

Current Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin chose not to seek re-election, so eight candidates have qualified to run for his seat.

Those candidates are:

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (DEM)

“Mike” Francis (REP)

Amanda “Smith” Jennings (OTHER)

Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)

Nancy Landry (REP)

Arthur A. Morrell (DEM)

Clay Schexnayder (REP)

Brandon Trosclair (REP)

Attorney General

With Attorney General Jeff Landry running for governor, five candidates qualified to get their names on the ballot to take his place.

Those candidates are:

Lindsey Cheek (DEM)

“Marty” Maley (REP)

“Liz” Baker Murrill (REP)

John Stefanski (REP)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (DEM)

Treasurer

With State Treasurer John Schroder running for governor, his seat is open for the taking. Three people qualified for the race.

Those candidates are:

John Fleming (REP)

Dustin Granger (DEM)

Scott McKnight (REP)

In East Baton Rouge Parish, dozens are candidates are hoping to become elected.

East Baton Rouge Parish

There are 3 candidates in the race to become District Judge of the 19th JDC including:

Reazalia Allen (D)

Colette Greggs (D)

Sclynski Lyn Legier (D)

In East Baton Rouge Parish, candidates to become Family Court Judge are:

Caulette Twin Jackson Guillard (D)

Laurie Marien (R)

Kathy Reznik Benoit (R)

Kyle Russ (R)

The race for sheriff in East Baton Rouge Parish has 2 candidates:

Sid Gautreaux (R)

Jeffrey Lamonte Sanford (N)

Also in EBR, two candidates hope to become East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court:

Donna Collins Lewis (D)

Doug Welborn (R)

Voters also have to decide on a parish-wide proposition for the 3.13 Mills Renewal - 10 years.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voters will decide to pass or fail the Shenandoah Estates Crime Prevention and Imp. District $75 parcel fee for 8 years.

BESE

Several seats are up for election within the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) including District 6 which represents parts of East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes.

District 6

Ronnie Morris (R)

Jodi Rollins (R)

In addition, District 8 represents parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville:

District 8

Preston Castille (D)

Dolores Deedee Cormier-Zenon (D)

In Ascension Parish, the race for District Judge of the 23rd Judicial Court includes 3 candidates:

Allen Davis (D)

Vicky Jones (R)

Keyojuan Gant Turner (D)

Amendments

Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections.

Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection.

Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability.

Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations.

Louisiana Senate District 6

Two Republicans are fighting for the spot to replace Bodi White who has held the Louisiana District 6 seat since 2012. This district covers Baton Rouge, Central, and Denham Springs.

The candidates are:

“Rick Edmonds” (REP)

Barry Ivey (REP)

State Representative for 18th District

Three people are running for State Representative of the 18th Representative District. This district covers Pointe Coupee Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, and Iberville Parish.

Those candidates are:

Tammi Fabre (REP)

Jeremy S. LaCombe (REP)

State Representative for 62nd District

Three people are running for State Representative for the 62nd District. This district covers West Feliciana Parish, East Feliciana Parish, and the Zachary area of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Those candidates are:

Roy Daryl Adams (DEM)

Daniel Banguel (DEM)

Dadrius Lanus (DEM)

State Representative for 63rd District

Three people are running for State Representative for the 63rd District. This district covers East Baton Rouge Parish.

Those candidates are:

Chauna Banks (DEM)

Barbara West Carpenter (DEM)

Christopher Lemoine (REP)

State Representative for 64th District

Three people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 64th District. This district represents north Baton Rouge.

Those candidates are:

Kellie Alford (REP)

Kellee Hennessy Dickerson (REP)

“Garry Frog” Talbert (REP)

State Representative for 65th District

Three people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 65th District. This district represents Central.

Those candidates are:

Brandon Ivey (REP)

Aaron Moak (REP)

Jamie Pope (REP)

Lauren Ventrella (REP)

Stephen Whitlow (REP)

State Representative for 66th District

Five people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 66th District. This district represents the St. George area of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Those candidates are:

Monique Appeaning (REP)

Emily Chenevert (REP)

Hollis “Bubbe” Day (REP)

“Richie” Edmonds (REP)

State Representative for 68th District

Five people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 68th District. This district covers Baton Rouge Mid-CIty to south Baton Rouge, including Perkins Road and Siegen Area.

Those candidates are:

Laura White “Laurie” Adams (REP)

Belinda Creel Davis (DEM)

Robert “Max” Grodner, Jr. (DEM)

Dixon McMakin (REP)

Parry “Matt” Thomas (NOPTY)

State Representative for 70th District

Four people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 70th District. This district represents the Kennilworth/Gardere area to the Burbank area.

Those candidates are:

Brent Campanella (REP)

Barbara Reich Freiberg (REP)

“Steve” Myers (DEM)

Jennie Seals (REP)

State Representative for 71st District

Three people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 71st District. This district represents Livingston Parish.

Those candidates are:

Walley Avara (REP)

“Jim” Norred (REP)

Roger Wilder III (REP)

State Representative for 81st District

Two people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 81st District. This district represents Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, and more.

Those candidates are:

Jason Amato (REP)

Jeffrey F. “Jeff” Wiley (REP)

State Representative for 88th District

Three people are running for State Representative for State Representative for 88th District. This district covers Ascension Parish.

Those candidates are:

Kathy Edmonston (REP)

Willie Robinson (REP)

Donald “Don” Schexnaydre (REP)

