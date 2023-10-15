Facebook
Deputies warn public to stay away from injured bear that could become aggressive

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are warning members of the public to stay away from an injured bear.

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the bear is in the Parlange Lane area.

Deputies said there are concerns that the injured bear “could potentially be more aggressive.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is monitoring the situation.

