Cooler air in place

Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, we cooled down to the low to mid 50s this Sunday morning, with forecast highs later today only in the low 70s.
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy conditions, winds out of the north at 15 to 20 mph. A cold and dry weather regime will continue to establish itself over the region with highs and lows mostly below normal in this forecast.
Out in the tropics, we have Invest 94L, which has a high chance of becoming the next named storm in the Atlantic. It doesn’t appear to be a threat to the Gulf.
In the extended, expect more cool and dry weather, with the next decent rain chance coming this Friday.
