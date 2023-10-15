Facebook
Cooler air in place

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, October 15.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Behind yesterday’s cold front, we cooled down to the low to mid 50s this Sunday morning, with forecast highs later today only in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 15
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy conditions, winds out of the north at 15 to 20 mph. A cold and dry weather regime will continue to establish itself over the region with highs and lows mostly below normal in this forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 15
Out in the tropics, we have Invest 94L, which has a high chance of becoming the next named storm in the Atlantic. It doesn’t appear to be a threat to the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 15
In the extended, expect more cool and dry weather, with the next decent rain chance coming this Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 15
