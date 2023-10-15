1 person injured in early morning shooting
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, October 15, according to emergency officials.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Scenic Highway and 78th Avenue in Baton Rouge.
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital and is stable.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
