1 person injured in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, October 15, according to emergency officials.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Scenic Highway and 78th Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital and is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

