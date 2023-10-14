Voters head to polls for election day; race for governor, other elections on the ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Louisiana voters are expected to head to the polls for election day on Saturday, October 14.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

There are multiple statewide races on the ballot. They include the race for governor, the race for lieutenant governor, the race for secretary of state, the race for attorney general, and the race for state treasurer.

In the race for governor, the Republican candidates include state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, state Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, and three others. Former state Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is the only major Democratic candidate in the race, while Lake Charles-based attorney Hunter Lundy is one of five independents.

Election officials said that 33 Louisiana parishes have legislature races and local propositions on the ballot. In addition, 27 parishes have legislature races on the ballot but no local propositions.

The Secretary of State’s website has a tool that allows you to preview your ballots ahead of election day, down to the precinct level.

If you are registered to vote, you should have received a voter card in the mail, listing your polling location.

You do not need to bring the voter card with you when you go to the polls, but you will need to bring some form of photo identification.

