Today is solar Saturday; expect a cooler week ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that the cold front has moved through, we look forward to cooler air, starting tonight into Sunday. The partial Annular Solar Eclipse is this morning between 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., but wear protective eyewear if you plan on looking.

As for the weekend forecast, we’ll have mainly sunny and dry conditions with warmer highs in the 80s on Saturday and cooler highs in the 70s on Sunday. Both football games are good to go...no jacket is needed for the Southern game, but do bring a jacket out to the LSU game since it will drop to the mid 60s by the end of the game.

In the extended forecast, expect mainly dry weather with the next rain chance holding off until the end of next week.

