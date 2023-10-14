Scholarship dedicated in honor of Kappa Alpha Psi member after deadly tubing accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How much does someone’s legacy truly mean? According to Lisa Hilliard, it’s everything.

“I never want my husband’s name to die,” said Hilliard.

Lisa and her husband Keith were married together for 26 years, but their time together was cut short.

Hilliard died while tubing on the Amite River on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Lisa was awarded more than $4 million after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Tiki Tubing.

In the days after his passing, Lisa wanted to do something to keep husband’s name alive. That’s when the idea came to life.

“After his passing, that was the first thing that came to my mind,” said Hilliard.

Lisa, and her friend Michael Turner, created the Keith Hilliard Scholarship. However, to their surprise, Keith had already set the scholarship in motion.

“Right after he died, we found out he had left money behind to support young kids going to school and to offer scholarships, and it blew me away,” said Turner.

Turner said the scholarship represents the three things that represent Keith, family, friends, and fraternity.

The award was given to three students at Southern University who are members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, the same organization Keith was a part of.

The awardees were chosen based on the member with the highest GPA, a member with military experience, and the member with the most community service hours. Students Zion Parker, Odell Maxwell III and Kolin Bilbrew each received a $500 check.

“A lot of students don’t have the family support that families do. So, this scholarship fund is going to help them in ways that will help them get through college,” said Hilliard.

Turner, his fraternity brother, gave all the credit to one person.

“This is Keith. Keith brought this to life. Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t be here today,” said Turner.

This is a dedication they plan to carry on for years to come.

“We want to continue to do this every year. Then my sons will carry it on, and then their children will continue it, and so we want this to be ongoing,” said Hilliard.

Turner plans to expand the scholarship to make it available to more students in the coming years.

