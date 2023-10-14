Facebook
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy bound for Israel with group of US lawmakers

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is part of a group of US lawmakers traveling Saturday (Oct....
Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is part of a group of US lawmakers traveling Saturday (Oct. 14) to Israel for a fact-finding visit to determine how America can assist in the war against Hamas terrorists.(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVUE) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy revealed Saturday (Oct. 14) that he was on a plane bound for Israel, traveling with a group of US lawmakers hoping to learn how to better support the nation during its declared war on Hamas militants.

“About to leave for Israel with a bipartisan group of senators to better learn how we can support our strong friend and ally,” Cassidy wrote in a video posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It was not immediately clear which other senators were making the trip with Cassidy to the Middle East. In the video, the 66-year-old Cassidy said the group would be meeting “with the political leaders and the military leaders.”

Any special appropriations for Israel remain on hold until House Republicans conclude their internal conflict over whom to nominate as the next Speaker of the House.

GRAPHIC: Israel warned civilians in Gaza to evacuate. (CNN, POOL, OBTAINED BY CNN, ANTENA 3, ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES, IBRAHIM DAHMAN, CHANNEL 12)

