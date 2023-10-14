Driver killed after crashing into bedroom of 9-year-old girl, deputies say

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A driver was killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Friday night, October 13, according to authorities.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Rougon Road near St. Clara Avenue.

The driver was identified as Dedrick Manchester, 43, of New Roads, according to deputies. They added that for unknown reasons, he veered off the road, hit a gas main, and then crashed into the girl’s bedroom.

According to WBRSO, the girl suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation. However, they do suspect that impairment and speed were a factor. Toxicology results are pending analysis, deputies added.

