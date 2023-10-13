Warmest day of the week, plus Saturday solar eclipse
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday will be the warmest day of the week ahead of the next cold front with forecast highs in the upper 80s this afternoon under decreasing clouds.
A dry weather regime will overtake the region with no rain this weekend, both days mainly sunny. Saturday will be the warmer day of the two in the low 80s, with Sunday cooler in the mid 70s.
Don’t miss the partial Annular Solar eclipse this Saturday morning into afternoon that will be viewable in Louisiana. Wear safety gear to look at the sun.
The football forecast looks great for LSU taking on Auburn at home with temperatures cooling to the mid-60s by the end of the game.
As for Southern, their game starts earlier so it will be a bit warmer.
In the extended forecast, look for beautiful fall weather into next week with the next rain chance not until late next week.
