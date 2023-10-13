Facebook
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff position.

Thursday:

MATCH-UPSCORE
McKinley vs. St. Michael30-24
Liberty Magnet vs. Woodlawn B.R.0-13
Thrive Academy vs. Southern Lab0-60
Dutchtown vs. Live Oak30-16
Tara vs. Istrouma6-34
Lutcher vs. Hahnville14-7
Kentwood vs. McDonogh 3512-8
Ben Franklin vs. Albany20-51
East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic0-65
Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Opelousas Catholic30-55

Friday:

MATCH-UPScore
Catholic B.R. vs. Central
U-High vs. Madison Prep
Zachary vs. Scotlandville
Northeast vs. Baker
Dunham vs. Episcopal
E.D. White vs. Donaldsonville
Belaire vs. Plaquemine
Glen Oaks vs. Port Allen
Mentorship vs. Collegiate B.R.
Broadmoor vs. Parkview Baptist
Denham Springs vs. St. Amant
Central Private vs. Slaughter C.C.
Capitol vs. East Feliciana
East Ascension vs. Walker
West Feliciana vs. Brusly
St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Martinville
West St. John vs. Riverside
St. John vs. Ascension Christian
Livonia vs. Opelousas
Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner
Pine vs. Amite
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Helena
Ellender vs. Assumption
Ponchatoula vs. Slidell
Hammond vs. Covington
Springfield vs. Independence

