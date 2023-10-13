Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff position.
Thursday:
|MATCH-UP
|SCORE
|McKinley vs. St. Michael
|30-24
|Liberty Magnet vs. Woodlawn B.R.
|0-13
|Thrive Academy vs. Southern Lab
|0-60
|Dutchtown vs. Live Oak
|30-16
|Tara vs. Istrouma
|6-34
|Lutcher vs. Hahnville
|14-7
|Kentwood vs. McDonogh 35
|12-8
|Ben Franklin vs. Albany
|20-51
|East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic
|0-65
|Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Opelousas Catholic
|30-55
Friday:
|MATCH-UP
|Score
|Catholic B.R. vs. Central
|U-High vs. Madison Prep
|Zachary vs. Scotlandville
|Northeast vs. Baker
|Dunham vs. Episcopal
|E.D. White vs. Donaldsonville
|Belaire vs. Plaquemine
|Glen Oaks vs. Port Allen
|Mentorship vs. Collegiate B.R.
|Broadmoor vs. Parkview Baptist
|Denham Springs vs. St. Amant
|Central Private vs. Slaughter C.C.
|Capitol vs. East Feliciana
|East Ascension vs. Walker
|West Feliciana vs. Brusly
|St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Martinville
|West St. John vs. Riverside
|St. John vs. Ascension Christian
|Livonia vs. Opelousas
|Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner
|Pine vs. Amite
|St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Helena
|Ellender vs. Assumption
|Ponchatoula vs. Slidell
|Hammond vs. Covington
|Springfield vs. Independence
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.