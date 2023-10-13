Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 7 for high school football in Louisiana and teams are starting to fight for playoff position.

Thursday :

MATCH-UP SCORE McKinley vs. St. Michael 30-24 Liberty Magnet vs. Woodlawn B.R. 0-13 Thrive Academy vs. Southern Lab 0-60 Dutchtown vs. Live Oak 30-16 Tara vs. Istrouma 6-34 Lutcher vs. Hahnville 14-7 Kentwood vs. McDonogh 35 12-8 Ben Franklin vs. Albany 20-51 East Iberville vs. Ascension Catholic 0-65 Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Opelousas Catholic 30-55

Friday :

MATCH-UP Score Catholic B.R. vs. Central U-High vs. Madison Prep Zachary vs. Scotlandville Northeast vs. Baker Dunham vs. Episcopal E.D. White vs. Donaldsonville Belaire vs. Plaquemine Glen Oaks vs. Port Allen Mentorship vs. Collegiate B.R. Broadmoor vs. Parkview Baptist Denham Springs vs. St. Amant Central Private vs. Slaughter C.C. Capitol vs. East Feliciana East Ascension vs. Walker West Feliciana vs. Brusly St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Martinville West St. John vs. Riverside St. John vs. Ascension Christian Livonia vs. Opelousas Bogalusa vs. Jewel Sumner Pine vs. Amite St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. Helena Ellender vs. Assumption Ponchatoula vs. Slidell Hammond vs. Covington Springfield vs. Independence

