Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an NSU football player.

The Natchitoches Police Department says on Thursday, Oct. 12, detectives arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches, for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of the deceased student-athlete, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. McIntosh has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Police say they’ve collected both physical and digital evidence to be analyzed in this case.

Caldwell was shot and killed on University Parkway the morning of Oct. 12 around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, or call Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-238-2388.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

