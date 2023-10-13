Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Roommate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023(NSU)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an NSU football player.

The Natchitoches Police Department says on Thursday, Oct. 12, detectives arrested John McIntosh, 27, of Natchitoches, for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. McIntosh is the roommate of the deceased student-athlete, Ronnie Caldwell Jr. McIntosh has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Police say they’ve collected both physical and digital evidence to be analyzed in this case.

Caldwell was shot and killed on University Parkway the morning of Oct. 12 around 1 a.m.

[NSU football player from Texas killed in shooting in Natchitoches]

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101, or call Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-238-2388.

NPD is currently investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Emergency lights
Man stopping for coffee injured after shooter opens fire outside gas station
Registrar of Voters.
Registrar of voters acknowledges mistake on ballots

Latest News

Medicare Annual Fall Enrollment beings Sunday, October 15
Roundabout construction in Prairieville.
People frustrated over roundabout construction in Prairieville
An important date is coming up for Medicare recipients.
Medicare Annual Fall Enrollment beings Sunday, October 15
Road work generic
DOTD announces upcoming I-10 widening road closures, operations