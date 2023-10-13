Ready to party? Live After 5 is this Friday in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s favorite concert series returns to Rhorer Plaza on Friday, Oct. 13 with artists that are sure to make you grab your dancing shoes.

This week’s Live After 5 will feature a highly anticipated blues performance by D.K. Harrell.

WAFB’s Greg Meriweather will serve as your emcee for the evening.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Check out the full lineup below:

DATE BAND TIME Friday, September 15, 2023 Chris LeBlanc Band 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023 The Mixed Nuts Present: SUPAFLY 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 Shaun Ward Experience 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 D.K. Harrell 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2023 New Breed Brass Band 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2023 After 8 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

