Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ready to party? Live After 5 is this Friday in downtown BR

(Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s favorite concert series returns to Rhorer Plaza on Friday, Oct. 13 with artists that are sure to make you grab your dancing shoes.

This week’s Live After 5 will feature a highly anticipated blues performance by D.K. Harrell.

WAFB’s Greg Meriweather will serve as your emcee for the evening.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Check out the full lineup below:

DATEBANDTIME
Friday, September 15, 2023Chris LeBlanc Band5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 22, 2023The Mixed Nuts Present: SUPAFLY5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 29, 2023Shaun Ward Experience5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 13, 2023D.K. Harrell5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 20, 2023New Breed Brass Band5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 27, 2023After 85 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave...
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave Cave investigation
Registrar of Voters.
Registrar of voters acknowledges mistake on ballots

Latest News

Emergency landing
Person injured in shooting at gas station near LSU, officials say
Find out what your need to know ahead of Election Day.
Election Day happening October 14
Political consultant explains trends, weighs in on Oct. 14 election
CONSUMER REPORTS: The nation’s first house dedicated to child safety