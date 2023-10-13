Person injured in shooting at gas station near LSU, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting overnight at a gas station near LSU’s campus.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Highland Road at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. The victim is stable, officials confirmed.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.