Person injured in shooting at gas station near LSU, officials say
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting overnight at a gas station near LSU’s campus.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Highland Road at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. The victim is stable, officials confirmed.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.