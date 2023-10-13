Facebook
People frustrated over roundabout construction in Prairieville

By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Dorecia Wright and Hollis Walker says one change would make living off Parker Road in Prairieville perfect, “better traffic hahaha.”

Their house is down the street from Prairieville Primary School. An area that’s been on Daniel Helms’ radar for a while now.

“There’s a lot of traffic there in the morning and afternoon during pickup and drop off as you would expect so it’s been a traffic concern for us for quite some time,” said Helms.

Helms is the Chief Transportation Engineer in Ascension Parish. In an effort to alleviate some traffic issues, they’re working on a new roundabout at Parker Road and Parish Road 929. But Wright and Walker think it’s making it worse. The headache is even featured in neighborhood Halloween decorations.

“Traffic starts from here all the way back down there by the Circle K. It’s bad, it takes a long time to get in,” said Walker. “We actually have to cut through that neighborhood to get out to the main highway,” said Wright.

Besides traffic, they’ve also had other issues since the intersection closed in May.

“We also had instances with two of our vehicles with flats because of the construction,” said Wright.

Helms said roadblocks like moving utilities, and pipelines and dealing with soil problems have pushed back their timeline, but they’re now reaching the final stages.

“I understand there’s been a lot of frustration by the local residents,” said Helms. “There’s been a lot of frustration on our end about how long this is taking so it’s exciting to see we’re at a point in the project where we’re going to see it open before too much longer.”

Helms said people should see significant changes in the next month.

“The base is going in; we should be seeing pavement and curbing going in here before too much longer,” said Helms. “The hope is that sometime in November this will open up with it being completely open before Thanksgiving.”

“We hope it happens,” said Wright. “We do because we plan on staying here for a long time.”

Helms said they’re also in the planning stages for another project on Parker Road. They’re planning on widening the roadway to alleviate traffic coming in and out of the new high school going up. That project is expected to start in mid 2024.

