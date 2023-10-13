Metro Council debates over a possible name change for the EBR Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A “name” means everything to Councilman Daryl Hurst.

“If a name meant nothing, then you wouldn’t have a name yourself,” said Hurst.

Hurst is on a mission to change the name of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and Correctional Facility.

Hurst said the prison is misnamed and doesn’t properly represent the facility.

“This is not a prison, it’s a jail,” said Hurst.

The legal definition of a prison is a long-term facility where convicted offenders serve out their sentences.

However, the EBR Parish Prison is a pre-trial facility where people go before seeing a judge, which would technically make it a jail.

Hurst compared his plan to a proposal from a few years ago.

“A name like Robert E. Lee on a High School provided a negative perception on what was going on at one of our schools, so it was changed from Robert E. Lee to Liberty High School, and what we’re doing with the prison is no different,” said Hurst.

While Hurst fights to change the name, others have argued that there are more pressing issues with the prison that need attention.

“Changing a name is not going to change the situations that we have in our community dealing with the parish prison,” said one woman.

The proposal to change the name failed at the Metro Council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, with Councilwoman Chauna Banks as one of the opposing councilmembers.

Hurst has to wait 30 days to resubmit his proposal.

“A name change totally ignores all the families in all the coalitions who for years have complained about the parish prison,” said Banks.

Banks tried to change the name of the prison back in 2019, but she decided to fight against it at this week’s meeting party because of the intent and the cost.

The name change would cost roughly $380,000 to complete.

Banks believes that money could be better spent elsewhere by either improving the jail or building a new facility.

“Literally for 10 years we’ve been fighting different issues internally with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison,” said Banks.

Hurst said he’s addressing those concerns through a new task force he established in September.

The Juvenile Justice and EBR Jail Task Force will explore the different options to improve the conditions inside the prison through a 12-person team.

Hurst said the efforts of that task force reflect the same intentions of changing the name of the prison.

“Through the efforts of the task force, we will push the name change forward to make sure it accurately depicts what’s happening behind that fence,” said Hurst.

