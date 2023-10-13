Medicare Annual Fall Enrollment beings Sunday, October 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An important date is coming up for Medicare recipients.

It’s almost the time of year for Medicare beneficiaries to take a look at what they want out of their annual plan.

The program’s yearly fall enrollment period starts Sunday, October 15th.

Medicare benefits specialist Ann Booth says the enrollment period will wrap up on December 7th, giving you only 54 days to make any decisions and or changes.

“Anyone currently on Medicare, pay attention. You need to check your providers, check pharmacy benefits, and check your plan value,” continued Booth.

While you are not required to do anything, your 2023 coverage would continue into 2024.

However, Booth says it is worth checking to see if your current plan would remain your best option.

“It is good to check and see if there are any changes or better benefits,” Booth added.While making your plan decisions, be wary of scammers.

Booth says Medicare scam calls are among the most common ways that criminals try to get your sensitive healthcare information.

She says don’t be afraid to ask questions before you give out any personal information.”There are agents that will call but make sure you ask questions, like do you know my area, do you know my providers. They will not call and ask for money,” said Booth.

You can compare plans here or calls 1-800-MEDICARE.

