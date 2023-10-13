Man killed in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Greensburg, La. that happened Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was identified as Corey Richardson, 30.

Corey Richardson (St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

Deputies received a report of an individual shot on Opal Bennett Road. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the incident and following up on all investigative leads.

If you know anything that can help, call deputies at 225-222-4413 and press “0″ or “230″ for the dispatcher.

You can also call the Crimestoppers’ anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.