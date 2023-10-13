Facebook
Man killed in St. Helena Parish

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Greensburg, La. that happened Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim was identified as Corey Richardson, 30.

Corey Richardson
Corey Richardson(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

Deputies received a report of an individual shot on Opal Bennett Road. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating the incident and following up on all investigative leads.

If you know anything that can help, call deputies at 225-222-4413 and press “0″ or “230″ for the dispatcher.

You can also call the Crimestoppers’ anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

