Man stopping for coffee injured after shooter opens fire outside gas station

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight outside a gas station.

According to BRPD, a man went to get coffee from a gas station on Highland Road around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. While he was outside speaking with two other people, an unknown man came from the side of the building and fired several shots toward them.

Police do not yet know who the intended target was.

Officials said the victim was shot in the back lower hip area, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shooter and motive are still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.