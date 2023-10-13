Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man stopping for coffee injured after shooter opens fire outside gas station

Emergency officials responded to a shooting overnight at a gas station near LSU’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight outside a gas station.

According to BRPD, a man went to get coffee from a gas station on Highland Road around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12. While he was outside speaking with two other people, an unknown man came from the side of the building and fired several shots toward them.

Police do not yet know who the intended target was.

Officials said the victim was shot in the back lower hip area, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shooter and motive are still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave...
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave Cave investigation
Registrar of Voters.
Registrar of voters acknowledges mistake on ballots

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for the latest arson at a house that has...
Juvenile accused of setting latest of 3 arson fires at same house
Corey Richardson
Man killed in St. Helena Parish
lane closure
DOTD announces nightly, weekend lane closures on Jefferson Highway
Southern University
Block party, brunch included in Homecoming events hosted by Southern alumni this weekend