Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Juvenile accused of setting latest of 3 arson fires at same house

The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for the latest arson at a house that has...
The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for the latest arson at a house that has been set on fire three times in the past month.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has made an arrest for arson at a house that has been set on fire three times in the past few weeks.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The juvenile faces simple arson charges for a house fire set on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 2860 Eaton Street, according to the fire department.

Officials said flames were coming through the roof of the vacant house when firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

Some crews safeguarded neighboring homes from the flames while other teams worked to bring the house fire situation under control within 15 minutes, officials explained.

Fire investigators, who examined the scene after the fire was contained, determined the fire was intentionally set, leading to the juvenile’s arrest, according to the fire department.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire Thursday, Oct. 13, on Eaton Street.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Investigators said they are working to see if this fire is connected to two other fires that firefighters previously responded to at the same address on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

RELATED: Double arson investigation underway in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave...
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave Cave investigation
Registrar of Voters.
Registrar of voters acknowledges mistake on ballots

Latest News

Emergency lights
Man stopping for coffee injured after shooter opens fire outside gas station
Corey Richardson
Man killed in St. Helena Parish
lane closure
DOTD announces nightly, weekend lane closures on Jefferson Highway
Southern University
Block party, brunch included in Homecoming events hosted by Southern alumni this weekend