DOTD announces upcoming I-10 widening road closures, operations

The following is a news release from the La. Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists of the following road closures and operations happening from Oct. 13 - Nov. 6 relating to the I-10 Widening Project:

Ongoing from Oct. 2, 2023 (note the extended end date).

Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive. (Closure will continue until Nov. 6, 2023.)

Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp. (Closure will continue until Nov. 6, 2023.)

Started on Oct. 9, 2023

Full daytime Closure (7a.m. - 5p.m.) of E. Harrison Street, north of I-10, between Virginia Street and Arkansas Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 25, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 22, 2023

Crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.

Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 23, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 23, 2023

Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of E. Harrison Street, south of I-10, from Virginia Street to Carolina Street. (This closure will end Nov. 1, 2023.)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.