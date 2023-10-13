DOTD announces nightly, weekend lane closures on Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced upcoming nightly and weekend lane closures on Jefferson Highway while crews work to patch concrete pavement.

According to DOTD, Jefferson Highway will have nightly lane closures from Essen Lane to Drusilla Lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and weekend lane closures from 7 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays. These closures begin Monday, Oct. 16, and continue through Monday, Oct. 30.

One lane of travel will be maintained in all directions at all times, and closures are subject to change due to weather, officials said.

