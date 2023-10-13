BRAC announces new interim president & CEO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has named a temporary leader for the organization after long-time CEO Adam Knapp announced plans to step down earlier this month.

According to BRAC, Ann Trappey will serve as interim president and CEO starting Monday, Oct. 30, while the organization’s board of directors search for a permanent leader.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber released the following news statement about their announcement:

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today announced that Ann Trappey will serve as the organization’s interim president and CEO, while its Board of Directors completes a national search for a permanent leader. Trappey will assume the interim CEO position on Monday, October 30.

“The Board is pleased to welcome Ann Trappey to the team during this transitional time,” said David Mullens, BRAC Board of Directors Chairman. “Ann has a long history working with and supporting BRAC. She previously served as Chair of BRAC and helped found the CRISIS Coalition to align the region with funding needs for transportation solutions, and represented BRAC on the 2017 Legislative Transportation Funding Task Force. Additionally, her extremely successful career in the private industry as the former CEO and President of Forte and Tablada is a true testament to her leadership and business acumen. We are confident her leadership and prior BRAC experience will serve us well, while we conduct our search.”

Trappey has a close connection to BRAC as its past Board Chair in 2016, as well as extensive leadership experience. She is the current Vice President of Outreach and the former CEO and President of Forte and Tablada, a consulting engineering and land surveying firm. She grew the firm substantially over her time as CEO, and led major projects for road, drainage and sewer improvements for various local municipal and state governments. She took over as CEO in 1993 and managed the firm through its growth, until recently transitioning out of the role.

“I am honored to take on this interim position for BRAC,” said Trappey. “I am proud to be able to help the Board, support the talented team at BRAC, and keep the momentum going on BRAC’s five-year strategic goals. I look forward to working hand in hand with BRAC’s dedicated staff, partners, and Board as we keep our feet on the gas, accelerating towards economic growth for the Capital Region.”

