Block party, brunch included in Homecoming events hosted by Southern alumni this weekend

Southern University
Southern University(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s homecoming for the Southern Jaguars! All roads lead back home to the Bluff as alumni, fans, students, supporters, and the community celebrate Southern’s rich history, pride, and tradition.

The Southern University Alumni Federation is hosting a Day Block Party, an Alumni Roundup, and a Worship and Brunch event as part of Homecoming weekend festivities starting on Friday, Oct. 13.

During the Day Block Party, you can look forward to music, food, and a vendor fair market. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the lawn adjacent to the Alumni Federation house. Tickets are $40 per person.

The Alumni Roundup will feature a performance by Southern Soul and R&B Singer Ronnie Bell, a Louisiana native and Southern University alumnus who is best known for his hit “Cotton Candy” and “I’ll Pay the Shipping Cost.”  

It will also include food and a special tribute. The Roundup will be held Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cotillion Ballroom located inside of the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union. Tickets start at $60.

The Homecoming Worship and Brunch event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m. at Living Faith Christian Center located at 6375 Winbourne Ave. in Baton Rouge. Brunch will be served at the church immediately following the service. The cost is $20.

“We’re excited and looking forward to a wonderful time, reconnecting with old friends, meeting new friends and celebrating our beloved institution,” said Carlton Jones, National President of the Southern University Alumni Federation.

