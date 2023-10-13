10/31 Consortium asks for costume and candy donations ahead of giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The volunteer-based organization and krewe, 10/31 Consortium, needs your help to make sure kids living in the Baton Rouge area have an enjoyable Halloween.

The krewe’s 2023 Costume and Candy Drive is in full swing. It started on Sept. 1 and will last until Oct. 20.

You can donate all sizes of new and gently used Halloween costumes and individually wrapped, store-bought candy at participating businesses.

The donations are being collected for 10/31 Consortium’s 2023 Costume Giveaway Day on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Main Library at Goodwood. The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m.

Any child in need of a costume can receive one for free, while supplies last. Organizers say costumes are new and gently used but all are in great shape.

Costume and candy donations can be dropped off at the locations listed below:

Below is a map of where you can drop off donations:

