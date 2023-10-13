Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

10/31 Consortium asks for costume and candy donations ahead of giveaway

You can donate all sizes of new and gently used Halloween costumes and individually wrapped,...
You can donate all sizes of new and gently used Halloween costumes and individually wrapped, store-bought candy at participating businesses.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The volunteer-based organization and krewe, 10/31 Consortium, needs your help to make sure kids living in the Baton Rouge area have an enjoyable Halloween.

The krewe’s 2023 Costume and Candy Drive is in full swing. It started on Sept. 1 and will last until Oct. 20.

You can donate all sizes of new and gently used Halloween costumes and individually wrapped, store-bought candy at participating businesses.

The donations are being collected for 10/31 Consortium’s 2023 Costume Giveaway Day on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Main Library at Goodwood. The giveaway will begin at 4 p.m.

Any child in need of a costume can receive one for free, while supplies last. Organizers say costumes are new and gently used but all are in great shape.

Costume and candy donations can be dropped off at the locations listed below:

Below is a map of where you can drop off donations:

Click here or here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment
Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave...
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave Cave investigation
Registrar of Voters.
Registrar of voters acknowledge mistake on ballots

Latest News

Political consultant explains trends, weighs in on Oct. 14 election
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 13
Warmest day of the week, plus Saturday solar eclipse
There are dozens of races on the Oct. 14 primary election ballots including governor, attorney...
What to know ahead of election day
East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Metro Council debates over a possible name change for the EBR Parish Prison