Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman’s Hospital to teach risks of breast cancer during free class

Woman's Hospital.
Woman's Hospital.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a free class on Thursday, Oct. 12 to teach ladies about the risks of developing breast cancer.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside the Women’s Center for Wellness conference room. The address is 9364 Jefferson Highway.

Dr. Mondy Bowie, a breast surgical oncologist at the hospital, will lead the class titled “Breast Cancer: Are You at Risk?”.

Dr. Bowie will also share practical lifestyle tips to help women reduce their risks.

Click here to register.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

The 36th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.
Get your fix at the Jambalaya Jam for lunch, dinner in downtown Baton Rouge Oct. 12
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Netanyahu vows that Hamas will be crushed, as Blinken reiterates American support for Israel
It goes from 5 to 8 p.m.
Get your fix at the Jambalaya Jam
Jake Rayborn
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot