Woman’s Hospital to teach risks of breast cancer during free class
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a free class on Thursday, Oct. 12 to teach ladies about the risks of developing breast cancer.
It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside the Women’s Center for Wellness conference room. The address is 9364 Jefferson Highway.
Dr. Mondy Bowie, a breast surgical oncologist at the hospital, will lead the class titled “Breast Cancer: Are You at Risk?”.
Dr. Bowie will also share practical lifestyle tips to help women reduce their risks.
Click here to register.
