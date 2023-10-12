Woman’s Hospital to teach risks of breast cancer during free class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a free class on Thursday, Oct. 12 to teach ladies about the risks of developing breast cancer.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside the Women’s Center for Wellness conference room. The address is 9364 Jefferson Highway.

Dr. Mondy Bowie, a breast surgical oncologist at the hospital, will lead the class titled “Breast Cancer: Are You at Risk?”.

Dr. Bowie will also share practical lifestyle tips to help women reduce their risks.

