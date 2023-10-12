What you need to know before heading to the polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be some big decisions on the ballot this weekend as you head to the polls.

Before you step into the booth, it is important to brush up on what will be on your ballot. This is a big year for both statewide and local offices.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voting locations that are no longer being used include:

Parklawn Park, Cristo Rey, Buchanan Elementary, Our Lady of Mercy, Flanacher Road Park, Glen Oaks and the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Below the new locations to vote are listed.

OLD LOCATION NEW LOCATION Parklawn Park Lake Sherwood Village Cristo Rey Seelos Hall, St. Gerard Church Buchanan Elementary Eva LaGard Center Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church BREC Womack Center Flanacher Road Park Church St. Park Glen Oaks School Zion City School BR Center for Visual & Performing Arts FLAIM Academy

The Secretary of State’s website has a tool that allows you to preview your ballots ahead of election day, down to the precinct level.

It is easy as selecting your parish and precinct information, you’ll see which races and questions will be included on your ballot.

If you are registered to vote, you should have received a voter card in the mail, listing your polling location.

You do not need to bring the voter card with you when you go to the polls, but you will need to bring some form of photo identification.

