Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

What you need to know before heading to the polls

vote generic
vote generic(WIS News 10)
By Alece Courville
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be some big decisions on the ballot this weekend as you head to the polls.

Before you step into the booth, it is important to brush up on what will be on your ballot. This is a big year for both statewide and local offices.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, voting locations that are no longer being used include:

Parklawn Park, Cristo Rey, Buchanan Elementary, Our Lady of Mercy, Flanacher Road Park, Glen Oaks and the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Below the new locations to vote are listed.

OLD LOCATIONNEW LOCATION
Parklawn ParkLake Sherwood Village
Cristo ReySeelos Hall, St. Gerard Church
Buchanan ElementaryEva LaGard Center
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic ChurchBREC Womack Center
Flanacher Road ParkChurch St. Park
Glen Oaks SchoolZion City School
BR Center for Visual & Performing ArtsFLAIM Academy

The Secretary of State’s website has a tool that allows you to preview your ballots ahead of election day, down to the precinct level.

It is easy as selecting your parish and precinct information, you’ll see which races and questions will be included on your ballot.

If you are registered to vote, you should have received a voter card in the mail, listing your polling location.

You do not need to bring the voter card with you when you go to the polls, but you will need to bring some form of photo identification.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

WAFB's John Eads talks previews and predicts the upcoming game between LSU and Auburn, Saints...
Game Time with John Eads Eps. 21: LSU Auburn prediction, Michael Thomas, Saints Texans preview
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
NSU Safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning, Oct. 12.
Nicholls-NSU Family Day game canceled due to fatal shooting of Demons player