Sportsline Player of the Week: West Feliciana ATH Joel Rogers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Feliciana Saints have a flair for the dramatic.

Week Three they trailed McKinley with under a minute to go and ended up winning.

So it wasn’t a shocker when the Saints got away with living their life on the edge in Week Six.

West Fel trailed St. Michael 13-0 at the break, but Saints all-around player Joel Rogers got them on the board with a short touchdown run.

Not only was it the Warriors’ defense trying to slow Rogers down. He also dealt with some cramping in the second half.

That would not contain the LSU commit, just as he did against McKinley and Istrouma Rogers came through in the clutch.

Getting in the end zone to make it a one-point game.

Thomas Temple Jr. scored the go-ahead two-point conversion to keep the Saints undefeated in district play.

Final numbers for Rogers, 157 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, plus a lot of snaps at nearly every skill position.

