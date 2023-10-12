Southern Jaguars return to the Bluff for jam-packed weekend of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are coming home this week and there are several events happening throughout the weekend to celebrate.

Businesses near Southern University say they’ve been busy as more fans head out to the Bluff.

Homecoming on the Yard is a time to reconnect with friends and relive old memories

Howard White is the owner of Top Choice near Southern University. He and his customers look forward to the gold and blue reunion every year.

“When you think about homecoming traffic, ‘x’ amount of people are going to come regardless. But at the end of the day, homecoming is about connecting with each other. So traffic has been good. Typically, Thursdays and Fridays are the busiest days, and then Saturdays on campus everybody is hanging and kicking,” White said.

For students like Kaitlyn Lewis, racking up on apparel is a must.

“So for homecoming, you’re able to have fun, express yourself, you’re dressing up, meeting new people. It’s just really fun,” Lewis stated.

Homecoming week brings in a lot of traffic, both in-store and parking.

Southern University officials say it’s best to grab those parking passes now or you might pay for it later.

“The week goes by so fast but usually once the day gets here, it’s kind of like oh you’re trying to scramble and figure everything out,” added Kourtney Turner, a Communications Specialist with the university.

Be sure to download the Jagsafe app. The app is free and it’s not just for students, it’s for anyone on campus, even the community.

“In case of any emergency, we want to make sure everyone is aware because you don’t want to hear second hand. If you were to have that app on your phone, you would get that notification instantly,” Turner finished.

As for workers at Top Choice, they are constantly restocking shelves to make sure you have what you need on gameday.

“A lot of new stuff, a lot of alumni stuff because people like to brag that I am an alumni. I didn’t just go to the yard, I graduated,” finished the owner of the apparel and merchandise shop.

