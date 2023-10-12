Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Small plane crashes in cane field in St. Mary Parish, officials say

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTERSON, La. (WVUE) - A small plane crashed in a cane field Thursday (Oct. 12) near the Patterson Airport.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3:25 p.m.

Details were limited, other than the plane crashed in a cane field near the airport, which is on Hwy. 182 near Zenor Road, just off of Hwy. 90. It is unknown if the plane was departing or arriving, how many passengers were on board, or if there were any injuries.

A local radio station, KQKI 95.3 FM was streaming live from the scene and reported heavy black smoke that was extinguished.

Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

Attorney challenges La. law that punishes inmates for self-harming
Rest of Today
Outdoor weekend plans a must with expected weather
WAFB's John Eads talks previews and predicts the upcoming game between LSU and Auburn, Saints...
Game Time with John Eads Eps. 21: LSU Auburn prediction, Michael Thomas, Saints Texans preview
vote generic
What you need to know before heading to the polls