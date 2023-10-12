Registrar of voters acknowledge mistake on ballots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn says his office has uncovered a ballot error that could impact certain voters.

Late Thursday evening, Raborn sent a letter to city leaders explaining that a race was left off of certain voter’s ballots by mistake. Voters who have already cast ballots without the race included are being told to contact the registrar’s office immediately to recast the proper ballots.

The letter explaining details of the mistake is included below:

“I am writing to inform you that my office discovered a district assignment error late yesterday in Ward 3 Precinct 27 related to the Family Court race.

This precinct is split by Family Court Election Sections 2 and 3. Yesterday, we discovered that approximately 655 registered voters were incorrectly assigned in our voter registration database to Election Section 2 rather than Election Section 3. All of the affected voters live in large apartment complexes on Mead Road and Southfork Ave.

We have already corrected the precinct registers (voter registration lists) that will be used at this precinct on election day, and all election day voters will receive the correct ballot.

Some voters in this precinct who had the incorrect district assignment have already voted, including 46 in-person early voters and 13 voters who have returned a voted absentee ballot. We began contacting these voters this morning and offering that they may vote a corrected ballot (i.e. containing the Family Court race) today or tomorrow either at our downtown office in City Hall or at our branch office on Coursey Blvd. Several of these voters have come in already to vote a corrected ballot.

We are also contacting an additional 12 voters who were mailed absentee ballots but have not returned them, providing the same option to them and also offering that they may vote in-person on election day at their assigned polling place.

I will be reaching out to each of you by phone, but you may also call me at (225) 389-3940 or contact me by e-mail at sraborn@brla.gov (mailto:sraborn@brla.gov).”

