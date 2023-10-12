Person shot outside hardware store in Brookstown area Wednesday night
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the Brookstown area of Baton Rouge Wednesday night, October 11, according to first responders.
It happened at around 6:45 p.m. outside of a hardware store in the 4800 block of McClelland Drive near Evangeline Street.
One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No word yet on a suspect or motive at this time.
Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.
