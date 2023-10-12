Person shot outside hardware store in Brookstown area Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the Brookstown area of Baton Rouge Wednesday night, October 11, according to first responders.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. outside of a hardware store in the 4800 block of McClelland Drive near Evangeline Street.

One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No word yet on a suspect or motive at this time.

