Person shot outside hardware store in Brookstown area Wednesday night

Crime Stoppers
(File photo)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the Brookstown area of Baton Rouge Wednesday night, October 11, according to first responders.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. outside of a hardware store in the 4800 block of McClelland Drive near Evangeline Street.

One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No word yet on a suspect or motive at this time.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

