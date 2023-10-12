Outdoor weekend plans a must with expected weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will be the determining factor today as to how warm the thermometer goes. If we see a good amount of sunshine then 80°s are possible. We’ll call for a sun/cloud mix with highs reaching near 80°.

Rest of Today (WAFB)

The forecast stays dry Thursday and Friday. Friday will see a rapid warmup as highs climb towards the upper 80°s in most locations. A cooldown commences over the weekend as a cold front slips through the area early Saturday morning. A stray shower or two will be possible right along the front. Any spotty shower will likely occur before daybreak.

Election Day Forecast (WAFB)

That means the weather will not be an excuse to not go vote. Temperatures will be very comfortable through most of the day. That is also good news for Southern and LSU fans as it’s a double home game Saturday. Homecoming on the Bluff looks really nice with kickoff temps in the 80°s and 70°s by game’s end. LSU fans may want a light jacket by the end as temperatures approach the upper 50°s. Sunday will see the true start to the cool down.

Gameday Forecast (WAFB)

Gameday Forecast (WAFB)

Temperatures will be below normal Sunday through Wednesday. Morning lows even dip into the 40°s Tuesday and Wednesday. The younger kids will likely want some sleeves for those morning bus stops. A weak cold front is expected to push through the area late Thursday into Friday of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

