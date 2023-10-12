Facebook
Metro Council shuts down attempt by Chief Paul, Mayor Broome to give an update on the Brave Cave investigation

The Metro Council shut down an attempt by BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome to give an update on the controversial Brave Cave.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Metro Council shut down an attempt by BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome to give an update on the controversial Brave Cave investigation at Wednesday’s meeting.

“Me, personally, I didn’t think I wanted to give the police chief a platform to spread more lies,” said Councilwoman Jenn Racca.

The report was shut down over a procedural issue.

Since the report was added on the meeting’s agenda as an emergency item, two-thirds of the council had to approve it before it could move forward. Only four members voted to hear the report.

The last time Chief Paul spoke in front of the council he accused Councilwoman Jenn Racca, Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, and Councilman Aaron Moak of having backdoor meetings to get him fired.

Racca voted against the item and refused to hear anything the chief or the mayor had to say about the investigation.

“Since it was a report between the chief and the mayor, do you also believe that the mayor was also going to be lying,” one person asked.

“They work together,” Racca responded.

Attorney Ryan Thompson represents the man who first brought forward the allegations involving the Brave Cave, and planned to hear an update at the meeting.

“From a citizen’s point of view, I’m disappointed, but from an attorney’s standpoint, I’m not surprised,” said Thomspon. “As a citizen, I believe the citizens deserve to hear an update on what’s going on in the community.”

Councilman Dwight Hudson was one of the councilmembers who voted in favor to hear the report.

“I supported the item to hear the discussion. I want to get the information out there. I want to have all the questions asked so that the public can follow up on,” said Hudson.

Hudson said the council will have to introduce the item again at their next meeting before anyone can give a public report.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the direction the council wanted to go tonight, but in the coming days, hopefully we’ll hear more discussion on it,” said Hudson.

