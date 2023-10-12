Mayor Broome forms committee to help review candidates for Baton Rouge Police Chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mayor’s Office is one step closer in the process of selecting a new Baton Rouge Police Chief.

As Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she’s formed a committee to review the candidates and help her come to a decision.

“The 2017 open and transparent search for the chief of police yielded great benefits in selecting a leader, along with understanding the community’s position on the pressing issues at that time. I believe this current search will be served well with the same approach,” said Mayor Broome.

According to the mayor’s office, a committee is a group of individuals who are not only citizens and elected officials from the community but, have had consistent and keen involvement with the community the policing matters.

The committee will review the candidate’s application package, interview candidates, and recommend five finalists. These recommendations will be based on candidates who are experienced, progressive, and visionary in their efforts to: tackle crime and continue the downward trajectory of violent crimes, utilize 21st-century policing tactics, maintain and grow the force, embrace community involvement, and display integrity and transparency.

Mayor Broome added, “I expect the candidates to be committed to ongoing reform and the completion of existing investigations.”

The following individuals will serve on the Police Chief Review Committee:

· Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole

· Jennifer Carwile

· Michael McClanahan

· Rev. Charles DeGravelles

· Rev. Tommie Gipson

· Kathy Victorian

· Walt Green

Alternates:

· Eugene Collins

· Drake Brignac

· Jazzika Matthews

“And so right now, we are going to task this committee with doing initial interviews, reviewing the candidate’s files, and making a recommendation to me of 5 potential candidates,” said Mayor Broome.

The committee was formed less than a week after Broome was handed the exam scores of each candidate for chief. The candidates needed at least a 75 or higher to even be considered.

RELATED: Mayor is handed exam scores of each candidate for BRPD Police Chief

“The test scores are not the only part of this process. In fact, the body of work of the individual candidates, their experiences, as well as their commitment to reform and twenty first century policing is a very vital part of what we will be looking at,” said Broome.

While the committee is an important part of this process, the sole decision will be made by the mayor herself. She gave WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ a glimpse at what she’s looking for in the next chief of police.

“We want someone who is committed to continued reform in the police department, someone who is committed to continuing the downward trajectory of crime. Our numbers are going down, we want somebody who can keep that up and make sure that we continue to build a safe community for our citizens. We want people who have vision, who have demonstrated solid leadership in their prior roles, and of course who are committed to twenty first century policing, and building trust with the citizens of this community,” said Mayor-President Broome.

“When we heard that Chief Paul was retiring, we wrote to Mayor Broome and said we really think you need to do a similar process as you used last time,” said Jennifer Carwile, a local artist.

Carwile is a member of Together Baton Rouge and is part of East Baton Rouge’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. She was picked by the mayor to be on the committee.

“I’m looking for somebody who is aware and well versed in what are criminal justice reform issues, and I don’t want to say what those are, because I don’t want someone to listen and say, oh I know what to say to check off her boxes,” said Carwile.

She says back in 2017, the group developed questions that were asked to each candidate, and then at the end of all of that, they rank the candidates and give their results to the mayor.

“The fox cannot police the fox over the henhouse, so I’m a firm believer in civilian oversight, so that’s going to be what I’m looking at,” said Carwile.

“It is my hope to have the five candidates by November 1,” said Mayor-President Broome.

The committee’s recommendations will be taken under advisement with the understanding that the plan of government dictates, Mayor Broome will make the ultimate selection of the next Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The public meetings will take place in the Metropolitan Council Chambers on the following dates:

· October 17th at 4 p.m.

· October 23rd at 5 p.m.

· October 26th at 5 p.m.

· November 1st at 4 p.m. (if needed)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.