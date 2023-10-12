Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton Rouge apartment Thursday morning, Oct. 12.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, authorities were serving a warrant for Delemere Augustine IV, 30, at The Reserve at White Oak on S. Harrells Ferry Road when he barricaded himself inside.

Officials report Augustine is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

The U.S. Marshals added Augustine is also wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

2 counts of armed robbery

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

Augustine is on parole with the state of Louisiana until 2025 for armed robbery.

The EBRSO Swat Team is also on the scene assisting.

