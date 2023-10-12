Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man wanted on multiple charges barricades himself inside apartment

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton Rouge apartment Thursday morning, Oct. 12.(Deon Guillory)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton Rouge apartment Thursday morning, Oct. 12.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, authorities were serving a warrant for Delemere Augustine IV, 30, at The Reserve at White Oak on S. Harrells Ferry Road when he barricaded himself inside.

Officials report Augustine is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for domestic abuse battery child endangerment.

The U.S. Marshals added Augustine is also wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of armed robbery
  • 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

Augustine is on parole with the state of Louisiana until 2025 for armed robbery.

The EBRSO Swat Team is also on the scene assisting.

A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton...
A man wanted on multiple charges in at least two parishes barricaded himself inside of a Baton Rouge apartment Thursday morning, Oct. 12.(Deon Guillory)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Blinken vows US support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
Businesses near Southern University say they’ve been busy as more fans head out to the Bluff.
Southern Jaguars return to the Bluff for jam-packed weekend of homecoming events
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
Drying out, warming up in the short term
Matt Williams provides your Thursday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, October 12