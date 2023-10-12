Man shot multiple times taken to hospital by Lyft driver; gunman unknown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Lyft driver took a man to the hospital after he was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman early Thursday, Oct. 12.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said police were notified that a man was shot near the intersection of Staring Lane and Chandler Drive around 6:30 a.m.

According to BRPD, the Lyft driver said he was picking up the male victim to bring him to work when suddenly an unknown suspect ran up and shot multiple times, hitting the victim in his upper shoulder area and lower extremities.

The Lyft driver told police he took the man to a nearby hospital since they were in the area.

Police confirmed the victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been identified.

A possible motive remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

