LSU seeing record enrollment in cybersecurity program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Frequent data breaches are prompting more companies to expand their cybersecurity teams. Record enrollment at LSU is allowing them to help meet that need locally and nationally.

John Morrello is the Co-Founder of Gutsy, a global security technology start up. He said opening the company’s headquarters here is perfect.

“If you’ve ever bought coffee with a mobile app or you stream a movie or you bought in flight WIFI people in Baton Rouge helped build and run a product that protects all those things for you,” said Morrello.

Morrello is looking to hire people across the board, but he’s not the only one.

“Those needs are nationwide,” said Golden Richard. “They’re not specific to federal agencies or large corporations. Everyone needs to hire cyber security people.”

Current estimations show there are roughly 750,000 open jobs in the cybersecurity industry and people like Golden Richard are trying to help meet that need.

Richard is the Director of LSU’s Cyber Center. He said enrollment in their computer science program has hit record numbers.

“Student interest is at an all-time high, so all of our classes are filling and so we’re panicking a little bit actually to keep up with the demand,” said Richard.

The program has tripled in the last ten years. There’s now 1,115 students in the program and 196 of them are in cybersecurity. Richard said the growth is due to investments in education and area businesses, like Gutsy. As a part of his job search, Morrello is excited to create a talent pipeline with LSU.

“Every semester we have somebody who is a graduating senior or a rising senior that would work with us part time while they’re still in school,” said Morrello. “Those people almost always turned out to be great people and hire them as full-time employees.”

Another partnership Richard is excited to see grow.

“Every day there’s another phone call from some business or some agency that wants to either recruit LSU students or establish some kind of relationship with us so it’s extremely exciting,” said Richard.

