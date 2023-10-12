Facebook
Juvenile injured in St. Gabriel shooting

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, October 12.

According to officials, police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Magnolia Springs Parkway in regards to shots fired with injury.

Once on scene, police found a male juvenile suffering from gunshots wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

There is no motive or suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

