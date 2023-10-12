Facebook
Get your fix at the Jambalaya Jam for lunch, dinner in downtown Baton Rouge Oct. 12

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Instead of figuring out what you’re going to do for lunch or dinner, come fill up on jambalaya at the United Way Jambalaya Jam Thursday, Oct. 12.

The 35th Annual Jambalaya Jam will be at North Blvd. Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.

It goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy cold drinks and live music.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at CAUW.org/JAMJAM. All proceeds benefit United Way.

Ticket options include:

Lunch To-Go – $10 – Join for lunch! Plates of jambalaya will be sold from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pick up will be located in North Blvd Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.

Dinner To-Go – $10 – Pick up your to-go box from the Will Call table, fill it up with jambalaya, and enjoy a delicious dinner on the go.

All-You-Can-Eat – $15 – This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want.

VIP Lounge – $50 – Located in the heart of the event, the VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer, and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats, and comfortable seating.

Awards will be presented for the following: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners; Community Games; People’s Choice and Best Appetizer.

