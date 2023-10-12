Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drying out, warming up in the short term

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday’s rainfall totaled one to three inches across the viewing area, and highs were held in check, staying in the 60s all day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

Today will be warmer with highs in the low 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies early, then more sun as the day wears on.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

Over the next few days, we’ll be waiting for the next cold front, which looks to move through early Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

In the meantime, we’ll warm up to the upper 80s Friday with some patchy morning fog. A dry weather regime will overtake the region, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, highs warmer on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

In the tropics, we have Tropical Depression Sean, no threat, and a wave with a low chance of developing.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

In the extended forecast, we’ll have mainly sunny and dry weather with cooler air for the start of next work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Thursday, October 12.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, October 12
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Wednesday, Oct. 11.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Oct. 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 11
Rain likely today then another prolonged dry out
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Wednesday, October 11.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 11