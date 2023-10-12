Drying out, warming up in the short term

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday’s rainfall totaled one to three inches across the viewing area, and highs were held in check, staying in the 60s all day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, October 12 (WAFB)

Today will be warmer with highs in the low 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies early, then more sun as the day wears on.

Over the next few days, we’ll be waiting for the next cold front, which looks to move through early Saturday morning.

In the meantime, we’ll warm up to the upper 80s Friday with some patchy morning fog. A dry weather regime will overtake the region, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, highs warmer on Saturday.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Depression Sean, no threat, and a wave with a low chance of developing.

In the extended forecast, we’ll have mainly sunny and dry weather with cooler air for the start of next work week.

