CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder in road rage incident

Richard Marin
Richard Marin
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly fired multiple shots during a road rage incident on Friday, September 29, police said.

Richard Marin, 27, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, officials said.

According to investigators, during a road rage incident on LSU Avenue, Marin fired multiple shots at a victim grazing them.

The victim’s injuries were reportedly not life threatening.

Marin is 5′10″ in height, weighs 190 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes, police added.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

