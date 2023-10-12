Clothes dryer sparks house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning clothing dryer sparked a house fire early Thursday, Sept. 12, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The home, located in the 700 block of Curlew Street, was a total loss.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire coming from the side of the home, accompanied by smoke. Firefighters found the fire concentrated in the laundry area, and they worked to prevent the flames from spreading to a neighboring property.

One person had safely evacuated, officials confirmed.

The Red Cross was reportedly contacted to help the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Officials urge homeowners to prioritize regular maintenance and safety checks for household appliances to mitigate the risk of incidents like this in the future.

