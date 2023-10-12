Facebook
Clothes dryer sparks house fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Curfew Street on Thursday, Oct. 12.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning clothing dryer sparked a house fire early Thursday, Sept. 12, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The home, located in the 700 block of Curlew Street, was a total loss.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire coming from the side of the home, accompanied by smoke. Firefighters found the fire concentrated in the laundry area, and they worked to prevent the flames from spreading to a neighboring property.

One person had safely evacuated, officials confirmed.

The Red Cross was reportedly contacted to help the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Officials urge homeowners to prioritize regular maintenance and safety checks for household appliances to mitigate the risk of incidents like this in the future.

