Classic Pumpkin and Pecan Pie

The months of October and November shout pumpkin and pecans. We immediately think of individual pumpkin and pecan pies greasing the holiday table.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The months of October and November shout pumpkin and pecans. We immediately think of individual pumpkin and pecan pies greasing the holiday table. But what about combining the two ingredients into one holiday delicacy?

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 1 (9-inch) Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup canned, solid-packed pumpkin

1 cup coarsely chopped pecans

3 eggs, divided

1 cup sugar, divided

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

⅛ tsp ground cloves

dash salt

1 prepared deep-dish pie crust

⅔ cup light or dark corn syrup

2 tbsps melted butter

1 tsp vanilla

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. NOTE: If using a frozen pie crust, do not thaw. Preheat a baking sheet in oven and place pie crust on cookie sheet to bake according to package directions. Remove and set aside to cool. In a bowl, combine pumpkin, 1 egg, ⅓ cup sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt. Spread mixture evenly into cooled pie crust. Set aside. In a medium bowl, beat remaining 2 eggs slightly. Stir in corn syrup, remaining ⅔ cup sugar, butter and vanilla and stir until well blended. Stir in pecans then carefully spoon over pumpkin mixture. Place in oven and bake 50–60 minutes or until filling is set around edge. Cool pie completely on wire rack and serve.

