Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Jake Raybon
BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As desperation in Gaza grows, Israel says it won’t allow aid to flow until Hamas releases hostages
The autopsies for Penelope and her calf Zuri (right) were released after they died in July.
Causes of death for Texas zoo’s giraffes Penelope and Zuri released